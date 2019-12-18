Should You Buy Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) or Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)?

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares are up more than 2.99% this year and recently increased 2.38% or $0.08 to settle at $3.44. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE), on the other hand, is down -1.12% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $95.06 and has returned 6.83% during the past week.

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) and Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect AMRS to grow earnings at a 30.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 43.61% for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE). AMRS’s ROI is 2650.10% while LOPE has a ROI of 15.70%. The interpretation is that AMRS’s business generates a higher return on investment than LOPE’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. AMRS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.44. Comparatively, LOPE’s free cash flow per share was +0.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMRS’s free cash flow was -0.07% while LOPE converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LOPE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. AMRS has a current ratio of 0.30 compared to 1.90 for LOPE. This means that LOPE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

AMRS trades at a P/S of 3.39, compared to a forward P/E of 16.32, a P/B of 3.30, and a P/S of 6.24 for LOPE. AMRS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AMRS is currently priced at a -63.79% to its one-year price target of 9.50. Comparatively, LOPE is -20.56% relative to its price target of 119.67. This suggests that AMRS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. AMRS has a beta of 0.98 and LOPE’s beta is 0.62. LOPE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AMRS has a short ratio of 15.79 compared to a short interest of 2.98 for LOPE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LOPE.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) beats Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LOPE is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, AMRS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, LOPE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.