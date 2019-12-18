Should You Buy Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) or DURECT Corporation (DRRX)?

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares are up more than 56.80% this year and recently decreased -6.73% or -$1.54 to settle at $21.34. DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX), on the other hand, is up 311.92% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $1.99 and has returned 5.29% during the past week.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect AMRN to grow earnings at a 24.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DRRX is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, AMRN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. AMRN’s ROI is -51.40% while DRRX has a ROI of -58.30%. The interpretation is that AMRN’s business generates a higher return on investment than DRRX’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AMRN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.05. Comparatively, DRRX’s free cash flow per share was +0.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMRN’s free cash flow was 0.01% while DRRX converted 0.1% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DRRX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. AMRN has a current ratio of 3.70 compared to 1.80 for DRRX. This means that AMRN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AMRN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.10 versus a D/E of 0.95 for DRRX. DRRX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AMRN trades at a forward P/E of 3556.67, a P/B of 13.01, and a P/S of 20.07, compared to a P/B of 18.09, and a P/S of 16.93 for DRRX. AMRN is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AMRN is currently priced at a -22.68% to its one-year price target of 27.60. Comparatively, DRRX is -46.22% relative to its price target of 3.70. This suggests that DRRX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. AMRN has a beta of 1.09 and DRRX’s beta is 1.70. AMRN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AMRN has a short ratio of 5.06 compared to a short interest of 2.82 for DRRX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DRRX.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) beats DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AMRN is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.