Should You Buy Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) or Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares are up more than 131.69% this year and recently increased 0.99% or $0.42 to settle at $42.77. Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX), on the other hand, is down -9.66% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $14.21 and has returned 27.90% during the past week.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect AMD to grow earnings at a 36.50% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) has an EBITDA margin of 10.07%. This suggests that AMD underlying business is more profitable AMD’s ROI is 18.30% while ORTX has a ROI of -75.80%. The interpretation is that AMD’s business generates a higher return on investment than ORTX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. AMD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.16. Comparatively, ORTX’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMD’s free cash flow was 2.75% while ORTX converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. AMD has a current ratio of 2.10 compared to 8.90 for ORTX. This means that ORTX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AMD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.40 versus a D/E of 0.07 for ORTX. AMD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AMD trades at a forward P/E of 38.71, a P/B of 21.60, and a P/S of 8.18, compared to a P/B of 4.10, and a P/S of 483.09 for ORTX. AMD is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AMD is currently priced at a 18.94% to its one-year price target of 35.96. Comparatively, ORTX is -44.12% relative to its price target of 25.43. This suggests that ORTX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AMD has a short ratio of 2.01 compared to a short interest of 7.89 for ORTX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AMD.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) beats Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ORTX is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ORTX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, ORTX is more undervalued relative to its price target.