Set Sail With AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH), Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS)

The shares of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. have increased by more than 48.83% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.32% or -$0.08 and now trades at $24.75. The shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS), has slumped by -14.99% year to date as of 12/17/2019. The shares currently trade at $15.25 and have been able to report a change of -42.95% over the past one week.

The stock of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. and Gossamer Bio, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that EQH will grow it’s earning at a 11.49% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to GOSS which will have a positive growth at a 31.90% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of GOSS implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that EQH ventures generate a higher ROI than that of GOSS.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of EQH is 0.76 compared to 0.07 for GOSS. EQH can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than GOSS.

EQH currently trades at a forward P/E of 5.14, a P/B of 0.81, and a P/S of 0.91 while GOSS trades at a P/B of 2.32, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, EQH is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of EQH is currently at a -5.93% to its one-year price target of 26.31. Looking at its rival pricing, GOSS is at a -51.43% relative to its price target of 31.40.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), EQH is given a 2.30 while 1.60 placed for GOSS. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for EQH stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for EQH is 3.60 while that of GOSS is just 5.72. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for EQH stock.

Conclusion

The stock of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. defeats that of Gossamer Bio, Inc. when the two are compared, with EQH taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. EQH happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, EQH is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for EQH is better on when it is viewed on short interest.