Ryder System, Inc. (R) and Veru Inc. (VERU) Go Head-to-head

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) shares are up more than 9.80% this year and recently decreased -0.26% or -$0.14 to settle at $52.87. Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU), on the other hand, is up 105.00% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $2.87 and has returned 25.33% during the past week.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) and Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) are the two most active stocks in the Rental & Leasing Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Ryder System, Inc. (R) has an EBITDA margin of 24%. This suggests that R underlying business is more profitable R’s ROI is 4.80% while VERU has a ROI of -13.80%. The interpretation is that R’s business generates a higher return on investment than VERU’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. R’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -4.43. Comparatively, VERU’s free cash flow per share was -0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, R’s free cash flow was -2.81% while VERU converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VERU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. R has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 1.20 for VERU. This means that VERU can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. R’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.13 versus a D/E of 0.37 for VERU. R is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

R trades at a forward P/E of 20.44, a P/B of 1.12, and a P/S of 0.32, compared to a P/B of 5.74, and a P/S of 6.57 for VERU. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. R is currently priced at a -3.43% to its one-year price target of 54.75. Comparatively, VERU is -61.11% relative to its price target of 7.38. This suggests that VERU is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. R has a beta of 1.85 and VERU’s beta is 0.35. VERU’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. R has a short ratio of 4.12 compared to a short interest of 0.38 for VERU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VERU.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) beats Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VERU is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. VERU is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, VERU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.