QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) vs. CMS Energy Corporation (CMS): Which is the Better Investment?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares are up more than 55.19% this year and recently decreased -0.12% or -$0.11 to settle at $88.32. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), on the other hand, is up 25.04% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $62.08 and has returned 1.04% during the past week.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) and CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect QCOM to grow earnings at a 27.03% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CMS is expected to grow at a 7.51% annual rate. All else equal, QCOM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 26.17% for CMS Energy Corporation (CMS). QCOM’s ROI is 21.30% while CMS has a ROI of 6.20%. The interpretation is that QCOM’s business generates a higher return on investment than CMS’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. QCOM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.16. Comparatively, CMS’s free cash flow per share was -1.74. On a percent-of-sales basis, QCOM’s free cash flow was 0.75% while CMS converted -7.19% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, QCOM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. QCOM has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 1.10 for CMS. This means that QCOM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. QCOM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.25 versus a D/E of 2.68 for CMS. QCOM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

QCOM trades at a forward P/E of 14.46, a P/B of 21.54, and a P/S of 5.22, compared to a forward P/E of 23.25, a P/B of 3.54, and a P/S of 2.55 for CMS. QCOM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. QCOM is currently priced at a -9.1% to its one-year price target of 97.16. Comparatively, CMS is -5.7% relative to its price target of 65.83. This suggests that QCOM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. QCOM has a beta of 1.64 and CMS’s beta is 0.05. CMS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. QCOM has a short ratio of 1.92 compared to a short interest of 3.55 for CMS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for QCOM.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) beats CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. QCOM is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. QCOM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, QCOM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.