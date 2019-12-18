QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) and Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Go Head-to-head

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) shares are down more than -27.53% this year and recently increased 6.81% or $0.26 to settle at $4.08. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD), on the other hand, is up 26.79% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $24.99 and has returned 0.48% during the past week.

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) and Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect QEP to grow earnings at a -5.69% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, STWD is expected to grow at a -0.11% annual rate. All else equal, STWD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 76.14% for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD). QEP’s ROI is -17.90% while STWD has a ROI of 0.70%. The interpretation is that STWD’s business generates a higher return on investment than QEP’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. QEP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.04. Comparatively, STWD’s free cash flow per share was -0.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, QEP’s free cash flow was -0.49% while STWD converted -10.18% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, QEP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

QEP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.75 versus a D/E of 2.38 for STWD. STWD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

QEP trades at a forward P/E of 7.83, a P/B of 0.35, and a P/S of 0.79, compared to a forward P/E of 11.73, a P/B of 1.50, and a P/S of 5.83 for STWD. QEP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. QEP is currently priced at a -37.9% to its one-year price target of 6.57. Comparatively, STWD is -3.18% relative to its price target of 25.81. This suggests that QEP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. QEP has a beta of 2.03 and STWD’s beta is 0.58. STWD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. QEP has a short ratio of 2.89 compared to a short interest of 4.10 for STWD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for QEP.

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) beats Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. QEP has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, QEP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, QEP is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, QEP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.