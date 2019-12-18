PG&E Corporation (PCG) and Aegon N.V. (AEG) Go Head-to-head

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) shares are down more than -54.06% this year and recently increased 12.82% or $1.24 to settle at $10.91. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG), on the other hand, is up 0.86% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $4.69 and has returned 5.63% during the past week.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) and Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect PCG to grow earnings at a 5.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AEG is expected to grow at a 38.40% annual rate. All else equal, AEG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. PCG’s ROI is -18.50% while AEG has a ROI of 1.40%. The interpretation is that AEG’s business generates a higher return on investment than PCG’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. PCG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.89. Comparatively, AEG’s free cash flow per share was +0.26. On a percent-of-sales basis, PCG’s free cash flow was -2.81% while AEG converted 2.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AEG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PCG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.17 versus a D/E of 0.00 for AEG. PCG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PCG trades at a forward P/E of 2.57, a P/B of 0.66, and a P/S of 0.37, compared to a forward P/E of 5.84, a P/B of 0.35, and a P/S of 0.20 for AEG. PCG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. PCG is currently priced at a -26.97% to its one-year price target of 14.94. Comparatively, AEG is -9.11% relative to its price target of 5.16. This suggests that PCG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. PCG has a beta of 0.43 and AEG’s beta is 1.38. PCG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. PCG has a short ratio of 2.27 compared to a short interest of 2.32 for AEG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PCG.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) beats PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AEG higher liquidity, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AEG is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,