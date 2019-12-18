PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) vs. Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY): Which is the Better Investment?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares are up more than 28.98% this year and recently decreased -1.01% or -$1.11 to settle at $108.46. Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY), on the other hand, is down -81.46% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $1.85 and has returned -1.07% during the past week.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) are the two most active stocks in the Credit Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect PYPL to grow earnings at a 18.39% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PRTY is expected to grow at a 9.40% annual rate. All else equal, PYPL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 1.97% for Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY). PYPL’s ROI is 10.90% while PRTY has a ROI of 8.00%. The interpretation is that PYPL’s business generates a higher return on investment than PRTY’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. PYPL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.78. Comparatively, PRTY’s free cash flow per share was -0.98. On a percent-of-sales basis, PYPL’s free cash flow was 5.93% while PRTY converted -3.81% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PYPL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. PYPL has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.20 for PRTY. This means that PYPL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PYPL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.30 versus a D/E of 2.61 for PRTY. PRTY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PYPL trades at a forward P/E of 31.02, a P/B of 7.73, and a P/S of 7.48, compared to a forward P/E of 1.71, a P/B of 0.22, and a P/S of 0.07 for PRTY. PYPL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. PYPL is currently priced at a -14.4% to its one-year price target of 126.70. Comparatively, PRTY is -63.94% relative to its price target of 5.13. This suggests that PRTY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. PYPL has a beta of 0.95 and PRTY’s beta is 1.13. PYPL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. PYPL has a short ratio of 2.24 compared to a short interest of 4.21 for PRTY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PYPL.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) beats Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PYPL is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, PYPL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.