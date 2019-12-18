Owens Corning (OC) and Kirkland’s, Inc. (KIRK) Go Head-to-head

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) shares are up more than 47.84% this year and recently decreased -0.28% or -$0.18 to settle at $65.02. Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK), on the other hand, is down -87.83% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $1.16 and has returned 6.42% during the past week.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) and Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) are the two most active stocks in the General Building Materials industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect OC to grow earnings at a 8.65% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KIRK is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, KIRK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 0.21% for Kirkland’s, Inc. (KIRK). OC’s ROI is 8.50% while KIRK has a ROI of 2.20%. The interpretation is that OC’s business generates a higher return on investment than KIRK’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. OC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.67. Comparatively, KIRK’s free cash flow per share was -2.54. On a percent-of-sales basis, OC’s free cash flow was 2.57% while KIRK converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, OC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. OC has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 1.10 for KIRK. This means that OC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. OC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.71 versus a D/E of 0.31 for KIRK. OC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

OC trades at a forward P/E of 12.38, a P/B of 1.58, and a P/S of 1.00, compared to a P/B of 0.20, and a P/S of 0.03 for KIRK. OC is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. OC is currently priced at a -10.71% to its one-year price target of 72.82. Comparatively, KIRK is -71% relative to its price target of 4.00. This suggests that KIRK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. OC has a beta of 1.24 and KIRK’s beta is 0.66. KIRK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. OC has a short ratio of 4.33 compared to a short interest of 6.38 for KIRK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OC.

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) beats Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KIRK is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, KIRK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, KIRK is more undervalued relative to its price target.