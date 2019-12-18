Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) Go Head-to-head

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares are up more than 0.77% this year and recently decreased -0.73% or -$0.49 to settle at $67.02. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX), on the other hand, is down -13.37% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $3.11 and has returned 7.99% during the past week.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are the two most active stocks in the Discount, Variety Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect OLLI to grow earnings at a 16.15% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) has an EBITDA margin of 13.39%. This suggests that OLLI underlying business is more profitable OLLI’s ROI is 14.40% while FOMX has a ROI of -81.50%. The interpretation is that OLLI’s business generates a higher return on investment than FOMX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. OLLI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.43. Comparatively, FOMX’s free cash flow per share was -0.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, OLLI’s free cash flow was -2.21% while FOMX converted -0.68% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FOMX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. OLLI has a current ratio of 2.10 compared to 5.70 for FOMX. This means that FOMX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. OLLI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.24 for FOMX. FOMX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

OLLI trades at a forward P/E of 29.18, a P/B of 4.20, and a P/S of 3.13, compared to a P/B of 3.24, and a P/S of 164.99 for FOMX. OLLI is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. OLLI is currently priced at a -10.98% to its one-year price target of 75.29. Comparatively, FOMX is -77.13% relative to its price target of 13.60. This suggests that FOMX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. OLLI has a beta of 0.87 and FOMX’s beta is 1.58. OLLI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. OLLI has a short ratio of 7.84 compared to a short interest of 2.04 for FOMX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FOMX.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) beats Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FOMX is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, FOMX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, FOMX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FOMX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.