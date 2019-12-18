Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) vs. Energy Transfer LP (ET): Comparing the Independent Oil & Gas Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) shares are down more than -47.38% this year and recently increased 2.46% or $0.07 to settle at $2.91. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), on the other hand, is down -4.47% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $12.62 and has returned 4.82% during the past week.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect OAS to grow earnings at a 14.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ET is expected to grow at a 16.50% annual rate. All else equal, ET’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 21.76% for Energy Transfer LP (ET). OAS’s ROI is 1.70% while ET has a ROI of 7.90%. The interpretation is that ET’s business generates a higher return on investment than OAS’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. OAS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.19. Comparatively, ET’s free cash flow per share was -0.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, OAS’s free cash flow was 2.63% while ET converted -0.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, OAS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. OAS has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 1.00 for ET. This means that ET can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. OAS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.76 versus a D/E of 2.24 for ET. ET is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

OAS trades at a P/B of 0.25, and a P/S of 0.42, compared to a forward P/E of 8.13, a P/B of 1.58, and a P/S of 0.62 for ET. OAS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. OAS is currently priced at a -36.32% to its one-year price target of 4.57. Comparatively, ET is -36.9% relative to its price target of 20.00. This suggests that ET is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. OAS has a beta of 2.24 and ET’s beta is 1.51. ET’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. OAS has a short ratio of 5.08 compared to a short interest of 7.42 for ET. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OAS.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) beats Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. OAS is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, OAS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, OAS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.