NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is better stock pick than At Concho Resources Inc. (CXO)

The shares of NVIDIA Corporation have increased by more than 68.65% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.52% or $1.16 and now trades at $225.15. The shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO), has slumped by -21.46% year to date as of 12/16/2019. The shares currently trade at $80.73 and have been able to report a change of 5.42% over the past one week.

The stock of NVIDIA Corporation and Concho Resources Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that NVDA will grow it’s earning at a 12.50% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to CXO which will have a positive growth at a 7.25% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of NVDA implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. NVDA has an EBITDA margin of 30.4%, this implies that the underlying business of CXO is more profitable. The ROI of NVDA is 32.50% while that of CXO is 10.00%. These figures suggest that NVDA ventures generate a higher ROI than that of CXO.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, NVDA’s free cash flow per share is a positive 12.17, while that of CXO is negative -1.99.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for NVDA is 8.40 and that of CXO is 1.50. This implies that it is easier for NVDA to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than CXO. The debt ratio of NVDA is 0.00 compared to 0.24 for CXO. CXO can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than NVDA.

NVDA currently trades at a forward P/E of 31.13, a P/B of 12.25, and a P/S of 13.76 while CXO trades at a forward P/E of 20.10, a P/B of 0.87, and a P/S of 3.73. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, CXO is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of NVDA is currently at a -3.29% to its one-year price target of 232.80. Looking at its rival pricing, CXO is at a -20.48% relative to its price target of 101.52.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), NVDA is given a 2.20 while 1.90 placed for CXO. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for NVDA stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for NVDA is 1.07 while that of CXO is just 4.73. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for NVDA stock.

Conclusion

The stock of NVIDIA Corporation defeats that of Concho Resources Inc. when the two are compared, with NVDA taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. NVDA happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, NVDA is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for NVDA is better on when it is viewed on short interest.