Noble Corporation plc (NE) vs. At Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK): Analyzing the Industry’s Most Active Stocks

The shares of Noble Corporation plc have decreased by more than -64.13% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.76% or $0.01 and now trades at $0.94. The shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK), has jumped by 23.88% year to date as of 12/16/2019. The shares currently trade at $18.05 and have been able to report a change of 4.79% over the past one week.

The stock of Noble Corporation plc and Liberty Latin America Ltd. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that LILAK ventures generate a higher ROI than that of NE.

NE currently trades at a P/B of 0.07, and a P/S of 0.21 while LILAK trades at a forward P/E of 138.85, a P/B of 1.08, and a P/S of 0.62. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, NE is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of NE is currently at a -52.04% to its one-year price target of 1.96. Looking at its rival pricing, LILAK is at a -20.13% relative to its price target of 22.60.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), NE is given a 3.30 while 2.00 placed for LILAK. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for NE stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for NE is 5.80 while that of LILAK is just 8.73. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for NE stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Liberty Latin America Ltd. defeats that of Noble Corporation plc when the two are compared, with LILAK taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. LILAK happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, LILAK is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for LILAK is better on when it is viewed on short interest.