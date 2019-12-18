NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) and YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) Go Head-to-head

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares are up more than 6.35% this year and recently decreased -0.13% or -$0.08 to settle at $63.46. YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW), on the other hand, is down -20.63% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $2.50 and has returned -15.82% during the past week.

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) and YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) are the two most active stocks in the Data Storage Devices industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect NTAP to grow earnings at a 7.86% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 4.05% for YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW). NTAP’s ROI is 38.90% while YRCW has a ROI of 23.10%. The interpretation is that NTAP’s business generates a higher return on investment than YRCW’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. NTAP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.85. Comparatively, YRCW’s free cash flow per share was +0.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, NTAP’s free cash flow was -3.16% while YRCW converted 0.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, YRCW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. NTAP has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 1.00 for YRCW. This means that NTAP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

NTAP trades at a forward P/E of 13.40, a P/B of 27.83, and a P/S of 2.59, compared to a P/S of 0.02 for YRCW. NTAP is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. NTAP is currently priced at a 0.73% to its one-year price target of 63.00. Comparatively, YRCW is -62.96% relative to its price target of 6.75. This suggests that YRCW is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. NTAP has a beta of 1.57 and YRCW’s beta is 4.62. NTAP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. NTAP has a short ratio of 6.88 compared to a short interest of 6.05 for YRCW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for YRCW.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) beats NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. YRCW is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, YRCW is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, YRCW is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, YRCW has better sentiment signals based on short interest.