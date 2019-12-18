Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) and Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Go Head-to-head

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares are up more than 36.00% this year and recently increased 3.82% or $0.1 to settle at $2.72. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), on the other hand, is up 61.52% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $15.64 and has returned 24.38% during the past week.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) and Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, PLAB is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, PLAB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 24.93% for Photronics, Inc. (PLAB). NBR’s ROI is -5.50% while PLAB has a ROI of 6.70%. The interpretation is that PLAB’s business generates a higher return on investment than NBR’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. NBR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.16. Comparatively, PLAB’s free cash flow per share was +0.47. On a percent-of-sales basis, NBR’s free cash flow was 1.91% while PLAB converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NBR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. NBR has a current ratio of 2.00 compared to 2.60 for PLAB. This means that PLAB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NBR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.56 versus a D/E of 0.06 for PLAB. NBR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NBR trades at a P/B of 0.43, and a P/S of 0.37, compared to a forward P/E of 14.89, a P/B of 1.36, and a P/S of 1.95 for PLAB. NBR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. NBR is currently priced at a 4.21% to its one-year price target of 2.61. Comparatively, PLAB is 2.02% relative to its price target of 15.33. This suggests that PLAB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. NBR has a beta of 2.83 and PLAB’s beta is 0.46. PLAB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. NBR has a short ratio of 3.60 compared to a short interest of 3.85 for PLAB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NBR.

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) beats Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PLAB has a higher cash conversion rate, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, NBR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, PLAB is more undervalued relative to its price target.