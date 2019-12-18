Mylan N.V. (MYL) vs. Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (ASRT): Comparing the Drugs – Generic Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) shares are down more than -31.28% this year and recently decreased -1.05% or -$0.2 to settle at $18.83. Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT), on the other hand, is down -64.54% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $1.28 and has returned 66.95% during the past week.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) and Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) are the two most active stocks in the Drugs – Generic industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect MYL to grow earnings at a 4.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ASRT is expected to grow at a 25.00% annual rate. All else equal, ASRT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. MYL’s ROI is 3.50% while ASRT has a ROI of 13.30%. The interpretation is that ASRT’s business generates a higher return on investment than MYL’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. MYL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.86. Comparatively, ASRT’s free cash flow per share was -0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, MYL’s free cash flow was 3.88% while ASRT converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MYL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. MYL has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 0.60 for ASRT. This means that MYL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MYL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.14 versus a D/E of 1.47 for ASRT. ASRT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MYL trades at a forward P/E of 4.18, a P/B of 0.85, and a P/S of 0.88, compared to a forward P/E of 1.75, a P/B of 0.37, and a P/S of 0.50 for ASRT. MYL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. MYL is currently priced at a -27.04% to its one-year price target of 25.81. Comparatively, ASRT is -59.62% relative to its price target of 3.17. This suggests that ASRT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. MYL has a beta of 1.72 and ASRT’s beta is 1.83. MYL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. MYL has a short ratio of 3.48 compared to a short interest of 5.85 for ASRT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MYL.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) beats Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MYL has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, MYL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.