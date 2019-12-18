Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) vs. EQT Corporation (EQT): Comparing the Semiconductor- Memory Chips Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares are up more than 67.03% this year and recently increased 0.11% or $0.06 to settle at $53.00. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), on the other hand, is down -48.01% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $9.82 and has returned 8.03% during the past week.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor- Memory Chips industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) has an EBITDA margin of 54.04%. This suggests that MU underlying business is more profitable MU’s ROI is 15.00% while EQT has a ROI of -12.60%. The interpretation is that MU’s business generates a higher return on investment than EQT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. MU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.18. Comparatively, EQT’s free cash flow per share was -0.71. On a percent-of-sales basis, MU’s free cash flow was 0.85% while EQT converted -3.98% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. MU has a current ratio of 2.60 compared to 1.00 for EQT. This means that MU can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.16 versus a D/E of 0.47 for EQT. EQT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MU trades at a forward P/E of 10.02, a P/B of 1.63, and a P/S of 2.50, compared to a forward P/E of 66.35, a P/B of 0.23, and a P/S of 0.59 for EQT. MU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. MU is currently priced at a -3.51% to its one-year price target of 54.93. Comparatively, EQT is -30.4% relative to its price target of 14.11. This suggests that EQT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. MU has a beta of 1.95 and EQT’s beta is 0.56. EQT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) beats EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MU is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, MU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.