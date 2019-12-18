Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) vs. At ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC): Analyzing the Industry’s Most Active Stocks

The shares of Merck & Co., Inc. have increased by more than 16.86% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.11% or $0.1 and now trades at $89.29. The shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC), has slumped by -9.08% year to date as of 12/16/2019. The shares currently trade at $39.75 and have been able to report a change of 2.87% over the past one week.

The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. and ViacomCBS Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that MRK will grow it’s earning at a 9.95% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to VIAC which will have a positive growth at a 10.34% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of VIAC implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. MRK has an EBITDA margin of 32.82%, this implies that the underlying business of MRK is more profitable. The ROI of MRK is 11.70% while that of VIAC is 18.80%. These figures suggest that VIAC ventures generate a higher ROI than that of MRK.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, MRK’s free cash flow per share is a positive 4.39, while that of VIAC is negative -0.52.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for MRK is 1.30 and that of VIAC is 1.50. This implies that it is easier for MRK to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than VIAC. The debt ratio of MRK is 0.97 compared to 1.86 for VIAC. VIAC can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than MRK.

MRK currently trades at a forward P/E of 15.94, a P/B of 8.51, and a P/S of 4.97 while VIAC trades at a forward P/E of 6.53, a P/B of 2.94, and a P/S of 1.57. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, VIAC is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of MRK is currently at a -8.48% to its one-year price target of 97.56. Looking at its rival pricing, VIAC is at a 39.77% relative to its price target of 28.44.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), MRK is given a 1.80 while 2.60 placed for VIAC. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for VIAC stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for MRK is 3.02 while that of VIAC is just 2.77. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for VIAC stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. defeats that of ViacomCBS Inc. when the two are compared, with MRK taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. MRK happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, MRK is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for MRK is better on when it is viewed on short interest.