Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) vs. Unit Corporation (UNT): Breaking Down the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares are up more than 59.17% this year and recently decreased -0.62% or -$0.16 to settle at $25.77. Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT), on the other hand, is down -95.11% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $0.70 and has returned -24.04% during the past week.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect MRVL to grow earnings at a 9.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, UNT is expected to grow at a 44.00% annual rate. All else equal, UNT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) has an EBITDA margin of 16.05%. This suggests that MRVL underlying business is more profitable MRVL’s ROI is -1.50% while UNT has a ROI of -0.20%. The interpretation is that UNT’s business generates a higher return on investment than MRVL’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. MRVL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.01. Comparatively, UNT’s free cash flow per share was -0.50. On a percent-of-sales basis, MRVL’s free cash flow was 0.23% while UNT converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MRVL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. MRVL has a current ratio of 2.90 compared to 0.70 for UNT. This means that MRVL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MRVL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.28 versus a D/E of 0.67 for UNT. UNT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MRVL trades at a forward P/E of 27.41, a P/B of 2.40, and a P/S of 6.32, compared to a P/B of 0.03, and a P/S of 0.06 for UNT. MRVL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. MRVL is currently priced at a -13.06% to its one-year price target of 29.64. Comparatively, UNT is -85.42% relative to its price target of 4.80. This suggests that UNT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. MRVL has a beta of 1.19 and UNT’s beta is 2.50. MRVL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. MRVL has a short ratio of 4.09 compared to a short interest of 9.23 for UNT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MRVL.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) beats Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MRVL is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, MRVL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.