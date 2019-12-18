Macy’s, Inc. (M) vs. Nokia Corporation (NOK): Breaking Down the Department Stores Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) shares are down more than -46.17% this year and recently increased 2.56% or $0.4 to settle at $16.03. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK), on the other hand, is down -38.14% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $3.60 and has returned 5.26% during the past week.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) are the two most active stocks in the Department Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, NOK is expected to grow at a 13.90% annual rate. All else equal, NOK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Macy’s, Inc. (M) has an EBITDA margin of 10.08%. This suggests that M underlying business is more profitable M’s ROI is 11.40% while NOK has a ROI of -1.20%. The interpretation is that M’s business generates a higher return on investment than NOK’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. M’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.73. Comparatively, NOK’s free cash flow per share was -0.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, M’s free cash flow was -2.08% while NOK converted -0.21% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NOK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. M has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 1.30 for NOK. This means that M can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. M’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.78 versus a D/E of 0.38 for NOK. M is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

M trades at a forward P/E of 6.92, a P/B of 0.82, and a P/S of 0.20, compared to a forward P/E of 13.64, a P/B of 1.26, and a P/S of 0.80 for NOK. M is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. M is currently priced at a 6.37% to its one-year price target of 15.07. Comparatively, NOK is -22.75% relative to its price target of 4.66. This suggests that NOK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. M has a beta of 0.62 and NOK’s beta is 0.23. NOK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. M has a short ratio of 6.44 compared to a short interest of 1.43 for NOK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NOK.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) beats Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NOK is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, M is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, NOK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, NOK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.