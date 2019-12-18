Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) vs. Seadrill Limited (SDRL): Breaking Down the Restaurants Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) shares are up more than 52.80% this year and recently increased 0.16% or $0.05 to settle at $31.14. Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL), on the other hand, is down -85.44% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $1.42 and has returned 9.23% during the past week.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) and Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) are the two most active stocks in the Restaurants industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, SDRL is expected to grow at a 31.10% annual rate. All else equal, SDRL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. LK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.07. Comparatively, SDRL’s free cash flow per share was -0.26. On a percent-of-sales basis, LK’s free cash flow was -0.01% while SDRL converted -10.48% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LK trades at a P/B of 7.50, and a P/S of 15.87, compared to a P/B of 0.08, and a P/S of 0.13 for SDRL. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. LK is currently priced at a 5.52% to its one-year price target of 29.51. Comparatively, SDRL is -82.95% relative to its price target of 8.33. This suggests that SDRL is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. LK has a short ratio of 3.52 compared to a short interest of 10.31 for SDRL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LK.

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) beats Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SDRL generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SDRL is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, SDRL is more undervalued relative to its price target.