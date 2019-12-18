Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) vs. Tenaris S.A. (TS): Which is the Better Investment?

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares are down more than -21.55% this year and recently increased 0.71% or $0.02 to settle at $2.84. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS), on the other hand, is up 5.91% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $22.58 and has returned 3.11% during the past week.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) and Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect LPI to grow earnings at a -3.07% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TS is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, TS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 14.4% for Tenaris S.A. (TS). LPI’s ROI is 16.00% while TS has a ROI of 5.20%. The interpretation is that LPI’s business generates a higher return on investment than TS’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. LPI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.09. Comparatively, TS’s free cash flow per share was +0.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, LPI’s free cash flow was 1.93% while TS converted 1.69% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LPI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. LPI has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 3.00 for TS. This means that TS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LPI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.91 versus a D/E of 0.10 for TS. LPI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LPI trades at a forward P/E of 3.33, a P/B of 0.61, and a P/S of 0.84, compared to a forward P/E of 15.89, a P/B of 1.12, and a P/S of 1.78 for TS. LPI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. LPI is currently priced at a -26.42% to its one-year price target of 3.86. Comparatively, TS is -20.1% relative to its price target of 28.26. This suggests that LPI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. LPI has a beta of 1.71 and TS’s beta is 1.23. TS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. LPI has a short ratio of 8.11 compared to a short interest of 1.86 for TS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TS.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) beats Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TS is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LPI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, TS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.