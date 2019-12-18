JD.com, Inc. (JD) vs. Entergy Corporation (ETR): Which is the Better Investment?

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares are up more than 65.74% this year and recently increased 0.14% or $0.05 to settle at $34.69. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR), on the other hand, is up 38.05% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $118.82 and has returned 0.98% during the past week.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect JD to grow earnings at a 10.01% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ETR is expected to grow at a -1.50% annual rate. All else equal, JD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 22.54% for Entergy Corporation (ETR). JD’s ROI is -3.10% while ETR has a ROI of 5.60%. The interpretation is that ETR’s business generates a higher return on investment than JD’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. On a percent-of-sales basis, JD’s free cash flow was 0% while ETR converted -0.94% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, JD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. JD has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 0.70 for ETR. This means that JD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. JD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.13 versus a D/E of 1.94 for ETR. ETR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

JD trades at a forward P/E of 24.28, a P/B of 4.66, and a P/S of 0.65, compared to a forward P/E of 21.20, a P/B of 2.36, and a P/S of 2.16 for ETR. JD is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. JD is currently priced at a -12.9% to its one-year price target of 39.83. Comparatively, ETR is -3.79% relative to its price target of 123.50. This suggests that JD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. JD has a beta of 1.36 and ETR’s beta is 0.27. ETR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. JD has a short ratio of 3.78 compared to a short interest of 2.43 for ETR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ETR.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) beats Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. JD is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. JD is more undervalued relative to its price target.