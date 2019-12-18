J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) and At Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) Going Head-to-head

The shares of J. C. Penney Company, Inc. have increased by more than 1.92% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -3.64% or -$0.04 and now trades at $1.06. The shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY), has jumped by 59.91% year to date as of 12/17/2019. The shares currently trade at $25.49 and have been able to report a change of -6.73% over the past one week.

The stock of J. C. Penney Company, Inc. and Progyny, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. JCP has an EBITDA margin of 5.67%, this implies that the underlying business of JCP is more profitable. The ROI of JCP is -0.30% while that of PGNY is 1.80%. These figures suggest that PGNY ventures generate a higher ROI than that of JCP.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, JCP’s free cash flow per share is a negative -3.22.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for JCP is 1.50 and that of PGNY is 1.00. This implies that it is easier for JCP to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than PGNY.

JCP currently trades at a P/B of 0.39, and a P/S of 0.03 while PGNY trades at a forward P/E of 82.23, and a P/S of 10.70. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, JCP is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. Looking at its rival pricing, PGNY is at a -16.43% relative to its price target of 30.50.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), JCP is given a 3.60 while 1.80 placed for PGNY. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for JCP stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for JCP is 15.01 while that of PGNY is just 0.82. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for PGNY stock.

Conclusion

The stock of J. C. Penney Company, Inc. defeats that of Progyny, Inc. when the two are compared, with JCP taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. JCP happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, JCP is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for JCP is better on when it is viewed on short interest.