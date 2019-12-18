Infosys Limited (INFY) vs. United States Steel Corporation (X): Breaking Down the Information Technology Services Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) shares are up more than 8.68% this year and recently increased 1.58% or $0.16 to settle at $10.29. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X), on the other hand, is down -26.10% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $13.48 and has returned -2.95% during the past week.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) and United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) are the two most active stocks in the Information Technology Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect INFY to grow earnings at a 8.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 7.64% for United States Steel Corporation (X). INFY’s ROI is 19.30% while X has a ROI of 20.20%. The interpretation is that X’s business generates a higher return on investment than INFY’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. INFY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +4.70. Comparatively, X’s free cash flow per share was -1.92. On a percent-of-sales basis, INFY’s free cash flow was 169.06% while X converted -2.3% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, INFY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. INFY has a current ratio of 2.50 compared to 1.40 for X. This means that INFY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. INFY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.07 versus a D/E of 0.61 for X. X is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

INFY trades at a forward P/E of 17.29, a P/B of 5.09, and a P/S of 3.47, compared to a P/B of 0.55, and a P/S of 0.17 for X. INFY is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. INFY is currently priced at a -7.55% to its one-year price target of 11.13. Comparatively, X is 35.34% relative to its price target of 9.96. This suggests that INFY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. INFY has a beta of 0.43 and X’s beta is 3.09. INFY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. INFY has a short ratio of 2.95 compared to a short interest of 3.65 for X. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for INFY.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) beats United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. INFY is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. INFY is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, INFY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.