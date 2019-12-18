Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Go Head-to-head

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) shares are down more than -22.07% this year and recently decreased -0.97% or -$0.45 to settle at $45.94. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT), on the other hand, is down -48.13% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $2.49 and has returned 13.18% during the past week.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) are the two most active stocks in the Personal Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect HLF to grow earnings at a -0.50% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) has an EBITDA margin of 16.42%. This suggests that HLF underlying business is more profitable HLF’s ROI is 29.80% while SJT has a ROI of 309.90%. The interpretation is that SJT’s business generates a higher return on investment than HLF’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. HLF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.13. Comparatively, SJT’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, HLF’s free cash flow was 3.4% while SJT converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HLF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HLF trades at a forward P/E of 15.01, and a P/S of 1.41, compared to a P/B of 20.75, and a P/S of 7.24 for SJT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. HLF is currently priced at a -13.86% to its one-year price target of 53.33. Comparatively, SJT is -87.85% relative to its price target of 20.50. This suggests that SJT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. HLF has a beta of 0.49 and SJT’s beta is 0.02. SJT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. HLF has a short ratio of 5.79 compared to a short interest of 2.21 for SJT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SJT.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) beats Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SJT is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. SJT is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SJT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.