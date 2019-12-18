Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) vs. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP): Breaking Down the Regional – Southeast Banks Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) shares are up more than 24.68% this year and recently increased 0.75% or $0.32 to settle at $43.20. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP), on the other hand, is down -11.82% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $5.15 and has returned 5.32% during the past week.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect HWC to grow earnings at a 8.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) has an EBITDA margin of 83.48%. This suggests that HWC underlying business is more profitable HWC’s ROI is 22.80% while CRBP has a ROI of -203.40%. The interpretation is that HWC’s business generates a higher return on investment than CRBP’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. HWC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.48. Comparatively, CRBP’s free cash flow per share was -0.29. On a percent-of-sales basis, HWC’s free cash flow was 3.19% while CRBP converted -0.39% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HWC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HWC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.07 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CRBP. HWC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

HWC trades at a forward P/E of 10.46, a P/B of 1.04, and a P/S of 3.37, compared to a P/B of 11.20, and a P/S of 9.46 for CRBP. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. HWC is currently priced at a -1.48% to its one-year price target of 43.85. Comparatively, CRBP is -78.36% relative to its price target of 23.80. This suggests that CRBP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. HWC has a beta of 1.40 and CRBP’s beta is 1.77. HWC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. HWC has a short ratio of 8.95 compared to a short interest of 26.22 for CRBP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HWC.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HWC is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, HWC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, HWC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.