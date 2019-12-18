Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) vs. Stereotaxis, Inc. (STXS): Comparing the Independent Oil & Gas Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) shares are down more than -57.40% this year and recently increased 2.20% or $0.06 to settle at $2.79. Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE:STXS), on the other hand, is up 319.98% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $4.54 and has returned -0.22% during the past week.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE:STXS) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) has an EBITDA margin of 56.94%. This suggests that GPOR underlying business is more profitable GPOR’s ROI is 7.20% while STXS has a ROI of -189.00%. The interpretation is that GPOR’s business generates a higher return on investment than STXS’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. GPOR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.49. Comparatively, STXS’s free cash flow per share was +0.00. On a percent-of-sales basis, GPOR’s free cash flow was 5.9% while STXS converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GPOR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. GPOR has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 3.40 for STXS. This means that STXS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GPOR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.58 versus a D/E of 0.00 for STXS. GPOR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GPOR trades at a forward P/E of 6.01, a P/B of 0.13, and a P/S of 0.31, compared to a P/B of 12.97, and a P/S of 10.43 for STXS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. GPOR is currently priced at a -27.15% to its one-year price target of 3.83.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. GPOR has a beta of 0.85 and STXS’s beta is 1.62. GPOR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. GPOR has a short ratio of 6.40 compared to a short interest of 1.67 for STXS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for STXS.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) beats Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE:STXS) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. GPOR is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, GPOR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,