Gold Fields Limited (GFI) vs. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB): Which is the Better Investment?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares are up more than 66.19% this year and recently decreased -0.68% or -$0.04 to settle at $5.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB), on the other hand, is down -7.03% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $26.32 and has returned -1.57% during the past week.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, PEB is expected to grow at a 9.00% annual rate. All else equal, PEB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 42% for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB). GFI’s ROI is 0.50% while PEB has a ROI of 1.00%. The interpretation is that PEB’s business generates a higher return on investment than GFI’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. GFI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.84. Comparatively, PEB’s free cash flow per share was +0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, GFI’s free cash flow was 27.01% while PEB converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GFI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

GFI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.86 versus a D/E of 0.61 for PEB. GFI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

GFI trades at a forward P/E of 12.50, a P/B of 1.79, and a P/S of 1.87, compared to a forward P/E of 64.99, a P/B of 0.94, and a P/S of 2.33 for PEB. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. GFI is currently priced at a -9.44% to its one-year price target of 6.46. Comparatively, PEB is -8.32% relative to its price target of 28.71. This suggests that GFI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. GFI has a beta of -1.15 and PEB’s beta is 1.30. GFI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. GFI has a short ratio of 0.55 compared to a short interest of 8.40 for PEB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GFI.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GFI has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, GFI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, GFI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GFI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.