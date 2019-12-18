Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) vs. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI): Breaking Down the Biotechnology Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) shares are up more than 5.84% this year and recently increased 0.12% or $0.08 to settle at $66.20. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI), on the other hand, is down -42.68% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $11.79 and has returned 4.80% during the past week.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) and Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect GILD to grow earnings at a 1.71% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 30.14% for Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI). GILD’s ROI is 12.00% while WIFI has a ROI of 0.70%. The interpretation is that GILD’s business generates a higher return on investment than WIFI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. GILD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.50. Comparatively, WIFI’s free cash flow per share was +0.51. On a percent-of-sales basis, GILD’s free cash flow was 8.58% while WIFI converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GILD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. GILD has a current ratio of 3.00 compared to 0.90 for WIFI. This means that GILD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GILD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.19 versus a D/E of 1.77 for WIFI. WIFI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GILD trades at a forward P/E of 9.54, a P/B of 4.07, and a P/S of 3.85, compared to a P/B of 5.48, and a P/S of 1.97 for WIFI. GILD is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. GILD is currently priced at a -15.44% to its one-year price target of 78.29. Comparatively, WIFI is -49.96% relative to its price target of 23.56. This suggests that WIFI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. GILD has a beta of 1.14 and WIFI’s beta is 1.02. WIFI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. GILD has a short ratio of 2.52 compared to a short interest of 6.78 for WIFI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GILD.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) beats Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GILD is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, GILD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.