General Motors Company (GM) vs. Twilio Inc. (TWLO): Which is the Better Investment?

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) shares are up more than 8.55% this year and recently increased 0.55% or $0.2 to settle at $36.31. Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO), on the other hand, is up 9.28% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $97.59 and has returned 0.24% during the past week.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) are the two most active stocks in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect GM to grow earnings at a -1.33% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TWLO is expected to grow at a 15.60% annual rate. All else equal, TWLO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. General Motors Company (GM) has an EBITDA margin of 6.64%. This suggests that GM underlying business is more profitable GM’s ROI is 2.60% while TWLO has a ROI of -13.30%. The interpretation is that GM’s business generates a higher return on investment than TWLO’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. GM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.19. Comparatively, TWLO’s free cash flow per share was +0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, GM’s free cash flow was 0.18% while TWLO converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. GM has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 9.60 for TWLO. This means that TWLO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.34 versus a D/E of 0.11 for TWLO. GM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GM trades at a forward P/E of 5.69, a P/B of 1.16, and a P/S of 0.36, compared to a forward P/E of 385.73, a P/B of 3.11, and a P/S of 13.13 for TWLO. GM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. GM is currently priced at a -23.28% to its one-year price target of 47.33. Comparatively, TWLO is -25.97% relative to its price target of 131.82. This suggests that TWLO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. GM has a beta of 1.39 and TWLO’s beta is 1.13. TWLO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. GM has a short ratio of 1.92 compared to a short interest of 5.13 for TWLO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GM.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) beats Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GM is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, GM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, GM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.