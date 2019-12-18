General Electric Company (GE) vs. PPL Corporation (PPL): Breaking Down the Diversified Machinery Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares are up more than 52.54% this year and recently decreased -0.63% or -$0.07 to settle at $11.10. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), on the other hand, is up 26.97% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $35.97 and has returned 6.42% during the past week.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) and PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect GE to grow earnings at a 7.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PPL is expected to grow at a 0.50% annual rate. All else equal, GE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 57.1% for PPL Corporation (PPL). GE’s ROI is -12.30% while PPL has a ROI of 7.10%. The interpretation is that PPL’s business generates a higher return on investment than GE’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. GE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.14. Comparatively, PPL’s free cash flow per share was -0.28. On a percent-of-sales basis, GE’s free cash flow was 1.01% while PPL converted -2.6% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

GE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.34 versus a D/E of 1.93 for PPL. GE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

GE trades at a forward P/E of 16.57, a P/B of 3.47, and a P/S of 0.96, compared to a forward P/E of 14.26, a P/B of 2.18, and a P/S of 3.16 for PPL. GE is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. GE is currently priced at a 2.97% to its one-year price target of 10.78. Comparatively, PPL is 7.37% relative to its price target of 33.50. This suggests that GE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. GE has a beta of 1.19 and PPL’s beta is 0.53. PPL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. GE has a short ratio of 1.80 compared to a short interest of 2.67 for PPL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GE.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) beats General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PPL is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PPL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value,