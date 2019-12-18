FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) and AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Go Head-to-head

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares are down more than -89.55% this year and recently increased 3.25% or $0.02 to settle at $0.69. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME), on the other hand, is up 46.53% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $99.20 and has returned 1.14% during the past week.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) and AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect FCEL to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AME is expected to grow at a 8.35% annual rate. All else equal, FCEL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 26.73% for AMETEK, Inc. (AME). FCEL’s ROI is -22.80% while AME has a ROI of 12.40%. The interpretation is that AME’s business generates a higher return on investment than FCEL’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. FCEL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, AME’s free cash flow per share was +1.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, FCEL’s free cash flow was 0% while AME converted 5.75% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AME is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. FCEL has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 2.00 for AME. This means that AME can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FCEL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.65 versus a D/E of 0.50 for AME. FCEL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FCEL trades at a P/B of 0.37, and a P/S of 2.04, compared to a forward P/E of 22.38, a P/B of 4.65, and a P/S of 4.46 for AME. FCEL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

The average investment recommendation on a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell) is 3.00 for FCEL and 1.70 for AME, which implies that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for FCEL.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. FCEL has a beta of 1.81 and AME’s beta is 1.23. AME’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. FCEL has a short ratio of 0.98 compared to a short interest of 2.17 for AME. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FCEL.

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) beats FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. AME is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FCEL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,