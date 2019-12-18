Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) vs. iQIYI, Inc. (IQ): Comparing the Copper Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares are up more than 25.70% this year and recently increased 0.08% or $0.01 to settle at $12.96. iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ), on the other hand, is up 34.16% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $19.95 and has returned 0.40% during the past week.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) and iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) are the two most active stocks in the Copper industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect FCX to grow earnings at a -0.44% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, IQ is expected to grow at a 5.75% annual rate. All else equal, IQ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has an EBITDA margin of 1.93%. This suggests that FCX underlying business is more profitable FCX’s ROI is 17.40% while IQ has a ROI of -31.60%. The interpretation is that FCX’s business generates a higher return on investment than IQ’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. FCX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.35. Comparatively, IQ’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, FCX’s free cash flow was -2.73% while IQ converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IQ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. FCX has a current ratio of 2.50 compared to 1.20 for IQ. This means that FCX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FCX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.05 versus a D/E of 1.12 for IQ. IQ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FCX trades at a forward P/E of 23.74, a P/B of 1.99, and a P/S of 1.35, compared to a P/B of 6.83, and a P/S of 3.48 for IQ. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. FCX is currently priced at a -2.26% to its one-year price target of 13.26. Comparatively, IQ is -1.92% relative to its price target of 20.34. This suggests that FCX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. FCX has a short ratio of 2.30 compared to a short interest of 8.85 for IQ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FCX.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) beats iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FCX is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FCX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, FCX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FCX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.