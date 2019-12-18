Fox Corporation (FOXA) vs. Green Plains Inc. (GPRE): Breaking Down the Entertainment – Diversified Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) shares are down more than -3.13% this year and recently increased 0.11% or $0.04 to settle at $36.81. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE), on the other hand, is up 18.15% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $15.49 and has returned 8.93% during the past week.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) and Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) are the two most active stocks in the Entertainment – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect FOXA to grow earnings at a 5.53% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GPRE is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, GPRE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 4.13% for Green Plains Inc. (GPRE). FOXA’s ROI is 9.50% while GPRE has a ROI of 7.20%. The interpretation is that FOXA’s business generates a higher return on investment than GPRE’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. FOXA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.26. Comparatively, GPRE’s free cash flow per share was +0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, FOXA’s free cash flow was 1.42% while GPRE converted 0.16% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FOXA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. FOXA has a current ratio of 3.70 compared to 1.30 for GPRE. This means that FOXA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FOXA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.65 versus a D/E of 0.67 for GPRE. GPRE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FOXA trades at a forward P/E of 13.30, a P/B of 2.22, and a P/S of 1.97, compared to a P/B of 0.72, and a P/S of 0.19 for GPRE. FOXA is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. FOXA is currently priced at a -3.08% to its one-year price target of 37.98. Comparatively, GPRE is -17.61% relative to its price target of 18.80. This suggests that GPRE is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. FOXA has a short ratio of 6.75 compared to a short interest of 11.25 for GPRE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FOXA.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) beats Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FOXA is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, FOXA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.