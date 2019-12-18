Ford Motor Company (F) vs. Noble Corporation plc (NE): Comparing the Auto Manufacturers – Major Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE), on the other hand, is down -64.34% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $0.93 and has returned -11.03% during the past week.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) are the two most active stocks in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect F to grow earnings at a -4.02% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NE is expected to grow at a 2.00% annual rate. All else equal, NE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Ford Motor Company (F) has an EBITDA margin of 6.39%. This suggests that F underlying business is more profitable F’s ROI is 1.30% while NE has a ROI of -10.30%. The interpretation is that F’s business generates a higher return on investment than NE’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. F’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.08. Comparatively, NE’s free cash flow per share was -0.38. On a percent-of-sales basis, F’s free cash flow was 7.62% while NE converted -8.74% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, F is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. F has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 0.60 for NE. This means that F can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. F’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.36 versus a D/E of 1.10 for NE. F is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

F trades at a forward P/E of 7.24, a P/B of 1.06, and a P/S of 0.24, compared to a P/B of 0.06, and a P/S of 0.21 for NE. F is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. F is currently priced at a -6.94% to its one-year price target of 10.09. Comparatively, NE is -52.55% relative to its price target of 1.96. This suggests that NE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. F has a beta of 1.07 and NE’s beta is 2.46. F’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. F has a short ratio of 2.85 compared to a short interest of 5.96 for NE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for F.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) beats Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. F is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, F has better sentiment signals based on short interest.