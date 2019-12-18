For Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS), It May Be A Good Moment

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) is one of the active stocks and its unusual movement is raising eyebrows among traders. Now trading with a market value of 211.61M, the company has a mix of catalysts and obstacles that spring from the nature of its operations. Everyone seems to have their own opinion of this stock. But what do the numbers really say? We think it’s a great time to take a fresh look.

It’s generally a good idea to start with the most fundamental piece of the picture: the balance sheet. The balance sheet health of any company plays a key role in its ability to meet its obligations and maintain the faith of its investment base. For WKHS, the company currently has 10.16 million of cash on the books, which is offset by 0 in current liabilities. The trend over time is important to note. In this case, the company’s debt has been growing. The company also has 7.7 million in total assets, balanced by 0 in total liabilities, which should give you a sense of the viability of the company under any number of imagined business contexts.

Workhorse Group Inc. saw 28139 in free cash flow last quarter, representing a quarterly net change in cash of 8648. Perhaps most importantly where cash movements are concerned, the company saw about 24137 in net operating cash flow.

As far as key trends that demonstrate something of the future investment potential of this stock, we need to take a closer look at the top line, first and foremost. Last quarter, the company saw 4000 in total revenues. That represents a quarterly year/year change in revenues of -1.75% in sequential terms, the WKHS saw sales grow by -0.50%.

But what about the bottom line? After all, that’s what really matters in the end. Workhorse Group Inc. is intriguing when broken down to its core data. The cost of selling goods last quarter was 1.42 million, yielding a gross basic income of 1.42 million. For shareholders, given the total diluted outstanding shares of 68.37M, this means overall earnings per share of -170.