Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) vs. Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN): Which is the Better Investment?

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) shares are up more than 33.20% this year and recently decreased -0.15% or -$0.01 to settle at $6.62. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), on the other hand, is up 15.77% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $14.90 and has returned -2.99% during the past week.

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are the two most active stocks in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect FIT to grow earnings at a 22.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BDN is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, FIT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 55.27% for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN). FIT’s ROI is -26.00% while BDN has a ROI of 1.40%. The interpretation is that BDN’s business generates a higher return on investment than FIT’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. FIT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.14. Comparatively, BDN’s free cash flow per share was -0.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, FIT’s free cash flow was -2.12% while BDN converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BDN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FIT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.23 for BDN. BDN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

FIT trades at a P/B of 2.90, and a P/S of 1.16, compared to a forward P/E of 140.57, a P/B of 1.55, and a P/S of 4.56 for BDN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. FIT is currently priced at a -9.93% to its one-year price target of 7.35. Comparatively, BDN is -12.04% relative to its price target of 16.94. This suggests that BDN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. FIT has a beta of 1.76 and BDN’s beta is 0.88. BDN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. FIT has a short ratio of 3.62 compared to a short interest of 3.97 for BDN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FIT.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) beats Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BDN is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. BDN is more undervalued relative to its price target.