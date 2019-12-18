Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is better stock pick than At Gogo Inc. (GOGO)

The shares of Fifth Third Bancorp have increased by more than 33.06% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 1.26% or $0.39 and now trades at $31.31. The shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO), has jumped by 81.27% year to date as of 12/17/2019. The shares currently trade at $5.42 and have been able to report a change of 0.37% over the past one week.

The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp and Gogo Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that FITB will grow it’s earning at a 13.11% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to GOGO which will have a positive growth at a 10.00% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of FITB implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. FITB has an EBITDA margin of 65.51%, this implies that the underlying business of FITB is more profitable. The ROI of FITB is 11.40% while that of GOGO is -6.20%. These figures suggest that FITB ventures generate a higher ROI than that of GOGO.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, FITB’s free cash flow per share is a negative -7.03.

FITB currently trades at a forward P/E of 10.58, a P/B of 1.16, and a P/S of 3.71 while GOGO trades at a P/S of 0.56. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, FITB is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of FITB is currently at a -0.25% to its one-year price target of 31.39. Looking at its rival pricing, GOGO is at a -20.29% relative to its price target of 6.80.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), FITB is given a 2.30 while 2.60 placed for GOGO. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for GOGO stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for FITB is 2.29 while that of GOGO is just 18.99. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for FITB stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp defeats that of Gogo Inc. when the two are compared, with FITB taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. FITB happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, FITB is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for FITB is better on when it is viewed on short interest.