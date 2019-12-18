Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) and Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) Go Head-to-head

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) shares are up more than 49.65% this year and recently increased 0.79% or $0.37 to settle at $47.05. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM), on the other hand, is up 10.70% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $290.74 and has returned 2.43% during the past week.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) and Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) are the two most active stocks in the Surety & Title Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect FNF to grow earnings at a 8.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ANTM is expected to grow at a 18.24% annual rate. All else equal, ANTM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 7.11% for Anthem, Inc. (ANTM). FNF’s ROI is 12.30% while ANTM has a ROI of 9.40%. The interpretation is that FNF’s business generates a higher return on investment than ANTM’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. FNF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.83. Comparatively, ANTM’s free cash flow per share was +4.58. On a percent-of-sales basis, FNF’s free cash flow was 3.01% while ANTM converted 1.26% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FNF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FNF’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.16 versus a D/E of 0.65 for ANTM. ANTM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

FNF trades at a forward P/E of 14.10, a P/B of 2.50, and a P/S of 1.67, compared to a forward P/E of 12.80, a P/B of 2.37, and a P/S of 0.74 for ANTM. FNF is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. FNF is currently priced at a -7.36% to its one-year price target of 50.79. Comparatively, ANTM is -12.65% relative to its price target of 332.83. This suggests that ANTM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. FNF has a beta of 0.84 and ANTM’s beta is 0.76. ANTM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. FNF has a short ratio of 3.17 compared to a short interest of 2.51 for ANTM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ANTM.

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) beats Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ANTM is more profitable and has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, ANTM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ANTM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ANTM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.