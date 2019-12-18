Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) vs. Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV): Breaking Down the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) shares are up more than 3.40% this year and recently increased 1.40% or $0.4 to settle at $28.90. Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV), on the other hand, is down -84.55% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $0.38 and has returned -72.51% during the past week.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) and Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect NVST to grow earnings at a -0.95% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CORV is expected to grow at a 28.00% annual rate. All else equal, CORV’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) has an EBITDA margin of 26.69%. This suggests that NVST underlying business is more profitable NVST’s ROI is 4.70% while CORV has a ROI of -16.30%. The interpretation is that NVST’s business generates a higher return on investment than CORV’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. NVST’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.60. Comparatively, CORV’s free cash flow per share was -0.21. On a percent-of-sales basis, NVST’s free cash flow was 3.35% while CORV converted -0.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NVST is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. NVST has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 1.50 for CORV. This means that CORV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NVST’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.41 versus a D/E of 29.33 for CORV. CORV is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NVST trades at a forward P/E of 16.90, a P/B of 1.07, and a P/S of 1.67, compared to a P/B of 12.83, and a P/S of 0.63 for CORV. NVST is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. NVST is currently priced at a -11.24% to its one-year price target of 32.56. Comparatively, CORV is -85.98% relative to its price target of 2.71. This suggests that CORV is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. NVST has a short ratio of 4.39 compared to a short interest of 0.30 for CORV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CORV.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) beats Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NVST is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk.