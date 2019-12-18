EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) and Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) Go Head-to-head

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) shares are down more than -37.93% this year and recently increased 7.68% or $0.42 to settle at $5.89. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL), on the other hand, is down -23.73% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $10.32 and has returned 2.38% during the past week.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) and Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, ENBL is expected to grow at a -4.50% annual rate. All else equal, ENLC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 33.95% for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL). ENLC’s ROI is 2.20% while ENBL has a ROI of 5.60%. The interpretation is that ENBL’s business generates a higher return on investment than ENLC’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ENLC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.10. Comparatively, ENBL’s free cash flow per share was +0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, ENLC’s free cash flow was -0.63% while ENBL converted 0.25% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ENBL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. ENLC has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 0.50 for ENBL. This means that ENLC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ENLC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.47 versus a D/E of 0.62 for ENBL. ENLC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ENLC trades at a forward P/E of 27.91, a P/B of 0.90, and a P/S of 0.45, compared to a forward P/E of 10.42, a P/B of 0.63, and a P/S of 1.43 for ENBL. ENLC is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ENLC is currently priced at a -16.81% to its one-year price target of 7.08. Comparatively, ENBL is -27.83% relative to its price target of 14.30. This suggests that ENBL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. ENLC has a beta of 1.90 and ENBL’s beta is 1.20. ENBL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ENLC has a short ratio of 3.62 compared to a short interest of 2.88 for ENBL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ENBL.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) beats EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ENBL is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ENBL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, ENBL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ENBL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.