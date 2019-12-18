Element Solutions Inc (ESI) vs. Zscaler, Inc. (ZS): Breaking Down the Specialty Chemicals Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) shares are up more than 10.94% this year and recently increased 1.24% or $0.14 to settle at $11.46. Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS), on the other hand, is up 19.77% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $46.96 and has returned -0.72% during the past week.

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) and Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ESI to grow earnings at a 27.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ZS is expected to grow at a 36.50% annual rate. All else equal, ZS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. ESI’s ROI is 2.40% while ZS has a ROI of -11.70%. The interpretation is that ESI’s business generates a higher return on investment than ZS’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. ESI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.16. Comparatively, ZS’s free cash flow per share was +0.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, ESI’s free cash flow was 2.05% while ZS converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ESI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. ESI has a current ratio of 2.90 compared to 1.80 for ZS. This means that ESI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ESI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.72 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ZS. ESI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ESI trades at a forward P/E of 12.15, a P/B of 1.37, and a P/S of 1.54, compared to a forward P/E of 164.20, a P/B of 19.09, and a P/S of 17.73 for ZS. ESI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ESI is currently priced at a -13.77% to its one-year price target of 13.29. Comparatively, ZS is -25.02% relative to its price target of 62.63. This suggests that ZS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ESI has a short ratio of 5.90 compared to a short interest of 5.01 for ZS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ZS.

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) beats Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ESI generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, ESI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,