Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) and G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) Go Head-to-head

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) shares are up more than 8.60% this year and recently increased 0.61% or $0.48 to settle at $79.40. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX), on the other hand, is up 52.32% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $29.17 and has returned 25.52% during the past week.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) and G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) are the two most active stocks in the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect EMN to grow earnings at a 4.26% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has an EBITDA margin of 19.12%. This suggests that EMN underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. EMN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.60. Comparatively, GTHX’s free cash flow per share was -0.70.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. EMN has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 14.30 for GTHX. This means that GTHX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EMN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.03 versus a D/E of 0.00 for GTHX. EMN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EMN trades at a forward P/E of 10.10, a P/B of 1.80, and a P/S of 1.16, compared to a P/B of 3.83, for GTHX. EMN is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. EMN is currently priced at a -8.21% to its one-year price target of 86.50. Comparatively, GTHX is -56.14% relative to its price target of 66.50. This suggests that GTHX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. EMN has a short ratio of 1.79 compared to a short interest of 11.65 for GTHX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EMN.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) beats Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. GTHX is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GTHX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, GTHX is more undervalued relative to its price target.