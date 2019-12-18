DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) vs. Tocagen Inc. (TOCA): Comparing the Agricultural Chemicals Industry’s Most Active Stocks

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) shares are down more than -15.60% this year and recently decreased -1.03% or -$0.67 to settle at $64.22. Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA), on the other hand, is down -94.58% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $0.45 and has returned -27.00% during the past week.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) are the two most active stocks in the Agricultural Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect DD to grow earnings at a 6.14% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) has an EBITDA margin of 4.42%. This suggests that DD underlying business is more profitable DD’s ROI is 3.60% while TOCA has a ROI of -56.40%. The interpretation is that DD’s business generates a higher return on investment than TOCA’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. DD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.87. Comparatively, TOCA’s free cash flow per share was -0.54. On a percent-of-sales basis, DD’s free cash flow was -0.75% while TOCA converted -0.07% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TOCA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. DD has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 1.40 for TOCA. This means that DD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.43 versus a D/E of 1.40 for TOCA. TOCA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DD trades at a forward P/E of 15.04, a P/B of 1.16, and a P/S of 1.33, compared to a P/B of 0.54, and a P/S of 287.22 for TOCA. DD is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. DD is currently priced at a -20.72% to its one-year price target of 81.00.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. DD has a short ratio of 1.91 compared to a short interest of 3.75 for TOCA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DD.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) beats Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. DD is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, DD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.