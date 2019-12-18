Dissecting the Numbers for Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) and Under Armour, Inc. (UA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA), on the other hand, is up 15.58% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $18.69 and has returned 5.65% during the past week.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) are the two most active stocks in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect ZNGA to grow earnings at a 19.04% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, UA is expected to grow at a 35.90% annual rate. All else equal, UA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 5.26% for Under Armour, Inc. (UA).

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. ZNGA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.06. Comparatively, UA’s free cash flow per share was -0.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, ZNGA’s free cash flow was 0.01% while UA converted -0.78% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ZNGA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ZNGA trades at a forward P/E of 23.66, a P/B of 3.06, and a P/S of 5.07, compared to a forward P/E of 39.77, a P/B of 3.92, for UA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ZNGA is currently priced at a -15.73% to its one-year price target of 7.44. Comparatively, UA is -6.55% relative to its price target of 20.00. This suggests that ZNGA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ZNGA has a short ratio of 4.24 compared to a short interest of 4.81 for UA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ZNGA.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) beats Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ZNGA is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, ZNGA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, ZNGA is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ZNGA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.