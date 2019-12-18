Dissecting the Numbers for Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Discovery, Inc. (DISCK)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are up more than 13.88% this year and recently decreased -0.66% or -$2.51 to settle at $378.99. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK), on the other hand, is up 30.37% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $30.09 and has returned 0.33% during the past week.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) are the two most active stocks in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, DISCK is expected to grow at a 7.90% annual rate. All else equal, DISCK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has an EBITDA margin of 1.06%. This suggests that TSLA underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. TSLA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.88. Comparatively, DISCK’s free cash flow per share was +1.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, TSLA’s free cash flow was 1.58% while DISCK converted 6.12% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DISCK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TSLA trades at a forward P/E of 70.18, a P/B of 11.23, and a P/S of 2.81, compared to a forward P/E of 7.84, a P/B of 2.20, for DISCK. TSLA is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. TSLA is currently priced at a 29.49% to its one-year price target of 292.67. Comparatively, DISCK is 7.46% relative to its price target of 28.00. This suggests that DISCK is the better investment over the next year.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. TSLA has a short ratio of 3.30 compared to a short interest of 5.54 for DISCK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TSLA.

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) beats Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DISCK is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, DISCK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, DISCK is more undervalued relative to its price target.