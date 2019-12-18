Dissecting the Numbers for Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD) and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)

Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) shares are down more than -69.79% this year and recently decreased -0.24% or -$0.01 to settle at $4.12. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC), on the other hand, is up 120.77% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $37.84 and has returned 2.69% during the past week.

Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) are the two most active stocks in the Apparel Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect TLRD to grow earnings at a 8.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, THC is expected to grow at a 23.13% annual rate. All else equal, THC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.66% for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC). TLRD’s ROI is 13.40% while THC has a ROI of 10.00%. The interpretation is that TLRD’s business generates a higher return on investment than THC’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. TLRD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.02. Comparatively, THC’s free cash flow per share was +2.54. On a percent-of-sales basis, TLRD’s free cash flow was -0.03% while THC converted 1.44% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, THC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. TLRD has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 1.20 for THC. This means that TLRD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

TLRD trades at a forward P/E of 3.46, a P/B of 45.78, and a P/S of 0.07, compared to a forward P/E of 12.67, and a P/S of 0.22 for THC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. TLRD is currently priced at a -37.86% to its one-year price target of 6.63. Comparatively, THC is 12.15% relative to its price target of 33.74. This suggests that TLRD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. TLRD has a beta of 1.82 and THC’s beta is 1.80. THC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. TLRD has a short ratio of 9.43 compared to a short interest of 7.80 for THC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for THC.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) beats Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. THC generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, THC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.