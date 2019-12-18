Dissecting the Numbers for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) and McDermott International, Inc. (MDR)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) shares are up more than 22.42% this year and recently increased 0.58% or $0.04 to settle at $6.99. McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR), on the other hand, is down -88.00% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $0.78 and has returned 0.84% during the past week.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) and McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR) are the two most active stocks in the Broadcasting – Radio industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect SIRI to grow earnings at a 6.90% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has an EBITDA margin of 16.9%. This suggests that SIRI underlying business is more profitable SIRI’s ROI is 29.20% while MDR has a ROI of -54.90%. The interpretation is that SIRI’s business generates a higher return on investment than MDR’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. SIRI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.09. Comparatively, MDR’s free cash flow per share was -0.82. On a percent-of-sales basis, SIRI’s free cash flow was 6.92% while MDR converted -2.22% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SIRI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. SIRI has a current ratio of 0.30 compared to 0.40 for MDR. This means that MDR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

SIRI trades at a forward P/E of 27.09, and a P/S of 4.26, compared to a forward P/E of 1.02, and a P/S of 0.02 for MDR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SIRI is currently priced at a -2.92% to its one-year price target of 7.20. Comparatively, MDR is -88.89% relative to its price target of 7.02. This suggests that MDR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. SIRI has a beta of 1.01 and MDR’s beta is 2.92. SIRI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SIRI has a short ratio of 9.97 compared to a short interest of 4.74 for MDR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MDR.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) beats McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. SIRI is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate.